Politics

Gov't to Send $100 Mln in Joint Financing to Assist in Bangladesh's Recovery

Written: 2021-11-15 15:22:24Updated: 2021-11-15 15:31:04

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will provide 100 million dollars in financing for a joint project with multilateral lenders to assist Bangladesh in its post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

The finance ministry said on Monday that the approved Economic Development Cooperation Fund(EDCF) will offer low-interest rate loans for the 700-million-dollar project.

Also participating in the project are the Asian Development Bank(ADB), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank(AIIB) and the OPEC Fund for International Development.

It is the first time that the EDCF and the AIIB have cooperated in providing joint financing to an economic project in a developing country.  

The ministry said it plans to actively seek more joint financing with the AIIB to support South Korean companies in expanding their business across Asia.

The government launched the EDCF credit assistance program in 1987 with the aim to help other developing countries with their basic infrastructure and development, and to enhance Seoul's economic cooperation with the countries.
