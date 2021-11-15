Menu Content

Economy

Imports of Urea, Urea Water Solution to Pick Up Speed

Written: 2021-11-15 15:32:57Updated: 2021-11-15 15:37:55

Imports of Urea, Urea Water Solution to Pick Up Speed

Photo : KBS News

The government aims to swiftly bring in 39-thousand tons of urea and eight million liters of urea water solution secured from Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook made the announcement Monday while visiting the Ulsan plant of Lotte Fine Chemical, the largest domestic producer of urea water solution.

Related export procedures in China are also proceeding smoothly and Moon said the government plans to seek cooperation with Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern countries to diversify its mid- to long-term import channels.

In talks with company CEO Jung Kyung-moon, the minister thanked Lotte for freezing the supply price of urea water solution despite the rising cost of urea.

Moon said that thanks to joint efforts by the public and private sectors, procedures to import over 18-thousand tons of the solution from China are moving ahead smoothly.
