Moon Endorses LNG as Future Energy Source at FLNG Christening Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has endorsed liquefied natural gas(LNG) as an outstanding alternative energy source to coal or petroleum, saying the world is eyeing LNG as the future.At a christening ceremony for a floating liquefied natural gas(FLNG) facility set to participate in Mozambique's LNG project on Monday, Moon said he expects LNG produced from the FLNG to play an important role in the global journey towards carbon neutrality.The Coral-Sul floating facility, which can process three-point-four million tons of LNG annually, was christened about four years after Samsung Heavy Industries won a two-point-five-billion-dollar deal to build the offshore facility.Moon said, once production is up and running at the world's second-largest facility, Mozambique's economy is forecast to rapidly expand by an annual average of over ten percent, with growth in the country's infrastructure and manufacturing sector.Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, who is on a three-day visit to South Korea, expressed hope that the project will lead to enhanced cooperation between the two countries.The Coral-Sul is scheduled to depart for waters off Mozambique on Tuesday.