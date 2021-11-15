Civic Group Discloses Another Death of NCO after Report of Sexual Assault

Photo : YONHAP News

Another case has come to light of an Air Force non-commissioned officer dying after reporting sexual misconduct, which took place around the same time as a much publicized case involving a late master sergeant surnamed Lee.In a Monday press conference, the Center for Military Human Rights said an NCO in the Eighth Fighter Wing died in her barracks in May after reporting an assault. The military then concealed this when informing the woman’s family of her death.The civic group raised allegations that military prosecutors confirmed that the incident happened at the time but did not notify the family of the report and dragged their feet in pressing charges.It argued that in June, the Air Force ended its investigation and concluded that the NCO’s death was a suicide resulting from stress and depression due to excessive work and the pandemic.It was later discovered as the family examined the case records that the military police confirmed that the woman had been sexually harassed by her superior. The center accused military law enforcement of trying to cover up the case.