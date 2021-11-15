Ex-Ulsan Mayor Testifies in Election Meddling Trial

Photo : KBS News

Former Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon has testified in a trial considering allegations the presidential office had meddled in the city's mayoral election.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday held a hearing in the trial of incumbent Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho and ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Hwang Un-ha.Called in as a witness, the former mayor, who first raised the suspicions, described the case as the worst election crime in the country's history, saying it should never happen. He also expressed regret over the delay in court proceedings.Kim said there were detailed directives from the presidential office related to a police investigation into his aides. Lawmaker Hwang, who was Ulsan's police chief at the time, also made his case, saying that irregularities of Kim's close aides were a plain fact.But Kim said the allegations have all been cleared and called them preposterous. Kim's former secretary also testified, saying the police investigation likely intended to affect the election outcome.