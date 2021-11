Photo : YONHAP News

Visits to the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjeom are expected to soon resume after a four-month suspension.In a Facebook post Monday, the United Nations Command said, in conjunction with South Korea's "living with COVID-19" plan, the UNC commander has authorized the expansion of visitation to the Joint Security Area and will soon finalize coordination with the Seoul government to announce when public tours will restart.Panmunjeom tours were restored in April but were stopped again in July due to the virus resurgence in the capital area.Speaking on when the tours may be reinstated, the unification ministry said earlier this month that it will begin discussions with the UNC and other agencies and announce a date when talks conclude and a timetable is determined.