Photo : YONHAP News

Figure skater You Young is world number five in the latest rankings published by the International Skating Union on Saturday.She scored two-thousand-467 points to rank fifth in the women's single, the highest for a South Korean female since Kim Yuna.The ISU world standings are based on performance records of the previous three seasons.In the current season, the 17-year-old ranked second only after Alysa Liu of the U.S., setting a personal best.You is set to focus on domestic qualifiers to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.On the men's side, Cha Jun-hwan stands at eleventh place in the world rankings with a score of one-thousand-889 points.