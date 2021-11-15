Interval between Primary Vaccination, Booster Shots Could Be Shortened

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities may shorten the minimum interval between primary COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots from the current six months to less than five.Currently, additional shots are given at least six months after the completion of vaccination in principle, while workers at nursing homes and virus-prone facilities are allowed to receive them at five months.Health and Welfare Minister Kwon Deok-cheol told reporters on Monday that the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) may shorten the interval to less than five after reviewing experts' opinions.Asked if the interval could be shortened to three to four months, the minister said the possibility is being considered, noting that the recipients of Johnson and Johnson's Janssen vaccine are already recommended to get their booster shots after two months.He added that his ministry mentioned the need to shorten the interval to the KDCA, which will likely make a decision soon after reviewing expert opinions.