Photo : YONHAP News

The vice foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold a trilateral meeting on Wednesday in Washington to discuss declaring a formal end to the Korean War and other issues.U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a press briefing on Monday said that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will hold a meeting with her South Korean counterpart Choi Jong-kun and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori on Wednesday.Price said Sherman will hold a separate meeting with Choi and Mori on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.The planned meeting will mark the first in four months since the vice foreign ministers of the three nations met in July.The trilateral talks are expected to discuss various issues including the war-ending declaration, North Korean nuclear issues, global supply chains and strategies for economic security.