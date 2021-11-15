UK Ambassador Raises Concerns about Discriminatory Vaccine Pass System

Photo : KBS News

British Ambassador to South Korea Simon Smith has voiced concerns that South Korea's vaccine pass system is discriminatory for foreigners.In a video posted Friday on the U.K. Embassy in Seoul’s Twitter account, the diplomat said that many British nationals in South Korea have contacted the embassy to raise issues about the vaccine pass system.Amb. Smith said that the pass requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result to allow access to a range of facilities. However, non-Korean nationals who have been vaccinated overseas cannot be registered as "vaccinated" under the current system.He said that this places foreign nationals in a different position from Korean nationals vaccinated overseas who are able to have their status recognized under the vaccine pass system.The diplomat said the embassy has been in touch with Korean health authorities and the foreign ministry to ask them to ensure that the system does not discriminate against foreign nationals in the country.He added that the embassy has made the calls repeatedly over the past two weeks, but they have not yet resulted in a satisfactory solution.