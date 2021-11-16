Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

No. of Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Nears 500

Written: 2021-11-16 10:14:50Updated: 2021-11-16 15:20:25

No. of Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Nears 500

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients climbed to near 500 amid a continued spread of the virus. 

Health authorities said Wednesday that as of 12 a.m. Tuesday, the number of critically ill patients came to a new high of 495, up 24 from the day before. The figure replaced the previous high of 485 tallied on Saturday. 

The government has said it would be able to handle up to 500 critically ill patients without strain, but the figure is likely to surpass that level soon if the current pace continues. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said two-thousand-125 new infections were confirmed throughout Monday, raising the country's accumulative caseload to 399-thousand-591.

The daily tally rose by over 100 from the day before, remaining above two-thousand since last Wednesday. It marks the largest tally for a Tuesday since September 28, when it posted two-thousand-288. 

Of the new cases, two-thousand-110 were local infections, while 15 were from overseas. The capital region accounted for 76-point-nine percent of domestic cases at one-thousand-623. Other regions added 487 cases.

The death toll rose to three-thousand-137 with 22 additional deaths, while the fatality rate rose to zero-point-79 percent.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >