UN Rapporteur Expresses Concern over China's Deportation of N. Korean Escapees

The UN special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation said China's forcible deportation of North Korean refugees is a very serious issue, criticizing China for challenging international law.Tomas Ojea Quintana issued the criticism in a statement sent to Voice of America(VOA) on Monday.China recently said that North Koreans who entered for economic reasons using illegal channels are "illegal immigrants, not refugees" and the principle of "non-refoulement" does not apply.Quintana reportedly expressed regret over this position, saying that China is dodging the application of the critical principle that protects every human being from torture and ill-treatment. This applies regardless of illegal entrance into China or the status of the person.He noted that the Chinese government mentions domestic law in regard to the treatment of escapees, but it should apply the Refugee Convention and the Convention against Torture.Quintana then urged China to contemplate the application of the principle of "non-refoulement" to North Koreans who may face torture or punishment upon repatriation.