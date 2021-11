Photo : YONHAP News

Regular season champs the KT Wiz beat the Doosan Bears on Monday night, coming one step closer to winning the Korean Series for the first time.The Wiz beat the Bears 6-1 in Game 2 of the Korea Baseball Organization’s(KBO) Korean Series at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul thanks to starter So Hyung-joon pitching six scoreless innings.This followed a 4-2 victory in Game 1 on Sunday, giving KT a 2-0 lead. The Bears managed to earn their seventh consecutive ticket to the Korean Series after starting the postseason as a wild card.In the previous 38 Korean Series, the team that managed to grab a 2-0 lead went on to win the title 17 out of 19 times.The teams will take a one-day respite before facing off for Game 3 on Wednesday night.