Parliament to Begin Deliberations on Next Year's Budget Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary subcommittee of the National Assembly Special Committee on Budget and Accounts will launch deliberations on Tuesday on the government's 604 trillion won budget bill for next year.The review is expected to focus on a motion that the Public Administration and Security Committee passed on providing universal COVID-19 relief payouts and a plan that the Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs, and Startups Committee passed on providing compensation to businesses significantly impacted by the pandemic.Both committees passed the motions without specifying amounts and only included suggestions from the two major political parties.At the Public Administration and Security Committee, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) proposed that next year’s budget be expanded by eight trillion won in order to provide 200-thousand won in relief payouts to each citizen.However, the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) opposed the idea of universal payouts, and said it would be more appropriate to provide compensation to small business owners through a supplementary budget.At the Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs, and Startups Committee, the DP sought to expand next year’s budget by 14-point-nine trillion won to help businesses that suffered damages from the pandemic, while the PPP said the amount should be raised by 50 trillion won.