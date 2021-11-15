Menu Content

K-pop Groups to Launch World Tours amid ‘Living With COVID-19’ Transition

Written: 2021-11-16 11:36:24Updated: 2021-11-16 15:41:25

K-pop Groups to Launch World Tours amid ‘Living With COVID-19’ Transition

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop stars are gearing up to take the stage both at home and abroad amid the transition to "living with COVID-19." 

According to the nation’s music industry on Tuesday, BTS will launch a series of concerts called “BTS Permission to Dance On Stage - LA.” They will take place on November 27 and 28, as well as December 1 and 2, at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The septet is also scheduled to perform at the 2021 Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on December 3. 

NCT 127, a sub-unit of the boy band NCT, will launch its second world tour beginning with concerts at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on December 17 and 19. They will be the first artists to perform at the venue in nearly two years.

Another popular boy band, ATEEZ, will perform in 12 cities around the world from January, also kicking off its tour with a concert in Seoul. Other major groups, including Monsta X and Verivery, also have announced world tour plans.
