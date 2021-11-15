Asahi: Letter Detailing 1895 Assassination of Empress Myeongseong Found

Photo : YONHAP News

Letters believed to have been written by a diplomat who took part in the 1895 Eulmi Incident, or Japan's assassination of Empress Myeongseong, the wife of King Gojong of the Joseon Dynasty, have been found.According to Japan's Asahi Shimbun on Tuesday, one of eight letters dated October 9, 1895, the day after the assassination, sent by Kumaichi Horiguchi, a consular assistant stationed in Korea at the time, details the incident.Claiming that he oversaw the group's entry into Myeongseong's bedroom at Gyeongbok Palace, Horiguchi said that they killed the empress, adding he was surprised to realize how simple it was to carry out the plan.While the letters were sent to Horiguchi's childhood friend in Niigata Prefecture, Nagoya-based stamp researcher Steve Hasegawa reportedly obtained them from a flea market.On October 8, 1895, Goro Miura, then-Japanese minister to Korea, commissioned soldiers and diplomats to murder Empress Myeongseong in her residence. They then burned her remains.Under the 1876 Korea-Japan Treaty, Korea had no jurisdiction over Japanese nationals. Eight Army officers were acquitted of related charges by a Japanese court in 1896, while charges against 48 others, including Miura and Horiguchi were dropped.