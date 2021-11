Photo : YONHAP News

The number of multiple home owners continues to rise in South Korea but at a slower rate as government measures begin to take effect.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the number of people who own two or more houses surpassed two-point-three million last year, up by 36-thousand from the year before.This figure has continued to grow since 2018. But the growth is slowing with the portion of multi-home owners accounting for 15-point-eight percent of all homeowners last year, marking a drop for the first time in six years.The portion of multiple-home owners in Seoul dropped to 15-point-two percent from 15-point-eight percent on-year, while in Sejong City, the number slid from 20-point-four percent to 19-point-eight percent.