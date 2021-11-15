Culture MAMA 2021 to Be Held in S. Korea before In-Person Audience

The Mnet Asian Music Awards(MAMA), one of the largest music ceremonies in Asia, will be held before an in-person audience in South Korea this year.



Mnet made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday, saying the next MAMA will be held on December 11 at CJ ENM Content Studio in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.



MAMA 2021’s first lineup includes British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, K-pop group Wanna One, and eight dance crews from the popular Mnet dance competition program “Street Woman Fighter.”



K-pop icon Lee Hyo-ri will host the show, becoming the first woman to do so.



Chief producer Park Chan-wook said that while the number of spectators has yet to be decided, the company will follow government guidelines under the living with COVID-19 scheme, prioritizing the safety of artists, spectators and staff.



Under the current phase one of the three-step scheme, up to 499 people are allowed to gather for large-scale events, but the cap is negotiable with related ministries.