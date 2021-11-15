Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

MAMA 2021 to Be Held in S. Korea before In-Person Audience

Written: 2021-11-16 14:40:04Updated: 2021-11-16 14:55:40

The Mnet Asian Music Awards(MAMA), one of the largest music ceremonies in Asia, will be held before an in-person audience in South Korea this year.

Mnet made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday, saying the next MAMA will be held on December 11 at CJ ENM Content Studio in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. 

MAMA 2021’s first lineup includes British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, K-pop group Wanna One, and eight dance crews from the popular Mnet dance competition program “Street Woman Fighter.”

K-pop icon Lee Hyo-ri will host the show, becoming the first woman to do so.

Chief producer Park Chan-wook said that while the number of spectators has yet to be decided, the company will follow government guidelines under the living with COVID-19 scheme, prioritizing the safety of artists, spectators and staff.

Under the current phase one of the three-step scheme, up to 499 people are allowed to gather for large-scale events, but the cap is negotiable with related ministries.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >