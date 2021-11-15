Gov't to Expand No. of Gas Stations Selling Urea Water Solution

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to significantly expand the number of gas stations that sell urea water solution to one-thousand-400.Koo Yun-cheol, head of the government policy coordination office, made the remark on Tuesday during a session of the National Assembly’s National Policy Committee, saying the current 100 gas stations that sell the much-sought-after solution have been overwhelmed.Initially, the government designated 100 gas stations out of some 11-thousand as sites where drivers can purchase urea water solution provided by the government.Koo added that the government will also provide information online on how much solution is left at each gas station.He said the government is seeking to negotiate with countries other than China to acquire more of the solution, citing that import procedures are under way for only six-thousand tons of the 18-thousand-700 tons that South Korea is set to bring in from China.