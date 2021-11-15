Biden Expresses Opposition to Changing Taiwan Status Quo in Summit with Xi

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed issues where their interests, values, and perspectives align as well as diverge during a virtual summit, according to the White House.In a readout for the virtual meeting held Monday, the White House reported that Biden underlined that Washington remains committed to the “one China” policy and strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.Biden also expressed concerns about China’s practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and human rights more broadly. The White House said Biden also made clear the need to protect American workers and industries from China’s unfair trade and economic practices.Biden also stressed the need for common-sense guardrails to ensure that competition does not shift into conflict and to keep lines of communication open.Biden and Xi also shared views on their role in tackling the climate crisis and the importance of taking measures to address global energy supplies, according to the White House.Additionally, the leaders discussed contentious regional challenges, including North Korea, Afghanistan and Iran.