Briefing on New COVID-19 Risk Evaluation Scheme Pulled Up to Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities will announce on Wednesday new indicators to be used in assessing the country's COVID-19 risk level amid the ongoing transition to living with the virus, one day earlier than last planned.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Tuesday that it will move up its briefing that was scheduled for Thursday by a day.The agency said its chief, Jeong Eun-kyeong, will announce the new criteria as well as the new standard for administering booster shots.The government had earlier revealed plans for revised criteria for regularly evaluating the pandemic situation based on intensive care unit capacity as well as the number of COVID-19 cases, serious cases and deaths.Initially, it announced it would unveil such criteria last Tuesday but postponed the briefing to this Tuesday, then once again to Thursday after related agencies asked for more time.On the latest adjustment, KDCA spokesperson Ko Jae-young said the announcement was moved up to swiftly communicate with the public, not because the COVID-19 situation is worsening.