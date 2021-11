Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has officially invited South Korea to the first-ever Summit for Democracy which will be held virtually on December 9 and 10.An official at the foreign ministry told reporters on Tuesday that the invitation arrived earlier this week and the government is considering participating.The official said Seoul and Washington are closely communicating and consulting on the summit, adding that the Biden administration is estimated to have extended invitations to some 100 countries.The list has not been made public; however, according to one compilation obtained by U.S. political news outlet Politico, the list did not include China and Russia but does include Taiwan and the Philippines.