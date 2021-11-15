Menu Content

Seoul Expresses Support for Constructive US-China Dialogue

Written: 2021-11-16 18:55:14Updated: 2021-11-16 19:00:57

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its support for constructive dialogue between the United States and China. 

Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam relayed the stance in a regular briefing on Tuesday, adding that Seoul is "watching with interest" the first virtual US.-China summit held earlier in the day. 

Regarding the Taiwan issue, a key source of conflict between Washington and Beijing, the spokesperson reaffirmed Seoul’s stance on the "One China" principle. 

Choi said the South Korean government is implementing policies related to Taiwan based on its respect for the "One China" principle, and will continue its efforts to enhance practical exchange and cooperation with Taiwan including in matters of economy. 

According to the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden underlined that Washington remains committed to the “One China” policy and strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait during his online summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. It said the two leaders also discussed various regional and global issues, including North Korea, Afghanistan and Iran.
