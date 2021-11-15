Domestic Urea Processing Outpaces Average Daily Consumption

Photo : YONHAP News

The domestic production of urea water solution has exceeded the average daily consumption of the fluid for the first time since the country began grappling with a severe shortage.According to a government meeting presided by First Finance Minister Lee Eog-won on Tuesday, 683-thousand liters of urea water solution was produced the previous day, outpacing the average daily consumption of the additive for diesel vehicles of 600-thousand liters.The emergency domestic supply of the material through six local companies stood at 426-thousand liters on Sunday and 496-thousand liters on Saturday.While planning to further accelerate local production, the government is also seeking to swiftly bring in urea secured overseas, including 18-thousand-700 tons from China.The government is also working on swiftly distributing the urea water solution to consumers via some 100 gas stations across the nation. On Tuesday, it began issuing updates on how much urea each gas station has.