Ex-US Envoy: Persuading N. Korea a Challenge for End-of-War Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

A former U.S. special representative for North Korea policy says how to propose and bring North Korea back to dialogue are the biggest challenges to declaring a formal end to the Korean War.Joseph Yun made the remark at a seminar held in Seoul on Tuesday, pointing out that Pyongyang has yet to reveal whether it wants such a declaration and if so, on what conditions.He anticipated that Seoul and Washington would reach a consensus on President Moon Jae-in’s proposal on an end-of-war declaration, adding the Joe Biden administration is prioritizing relations with its allies.Underlining the importance of a two-track approach of denuclearization and peace in regards to dealing with the regime, Yun said a war-ending declaration would be the first measure to be taken on the peace track.He said the U.S. also needs to back its words with action, and that it views humanitarian action - such as providing COVID-19 vaccines - as one way to do so to bring the North back to the negotiating table.