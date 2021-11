Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's national football team defeated Iraq 3-0 in a World Cup Asian qualifier on Tuesday.Midfielder Lee Jae-sung scored an opener in the 33rd minute of the game in Doha, Qatar in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.Captain Son Heung-min scored a penalty and Jeong Woo-yeong added another goal in the second half, cementing the team's victory.With the goals, Son scored his 30th international goal and Jeong netted his first.With the victory, South Korea has so far secured 14 points with four wins and two draws, keeping second place in Group A.The top two teams from Group A and B will secure automatic spots in the tournament.