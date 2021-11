The United Arab Emirates(UAE) announced its plan to purchase South Korean-made mid-range surface-to-air missiles or M-SAM.The UAE's Ministry of Defense tweeted on Tuesday that it plans to acquire the missile in a three-point-five billion dollar deal, without providing further details.The M-SAM, developed by South Korean defense firms under the lead of the state-run Agency for Defense Development, intercepts incoming ballistic missiles.The missile system was reportedly modified from the existing Cheongung surface-to-air missile.