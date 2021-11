Photo : YONHAP News

The government estimates that more than 72 percent of foreign nationals residing in the country have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.According to the Ministry of Justice on Tuesday, 72-point-two percent of the foreign population was estimated to be fully vaccinated, including 71-point-seven percent of foreigners residing legally and 74-point-six percent residing illegally.The figure is close to the nation’s vaccination rate of 78-point-three percent.The ministry added that, of the total COVID-19 cases reported, six-point-two percent were foreigners as of Tuesday, far lower than the nearly 22 percent posted on October 13.In a bid to promote testing and vaccination of undocumented workers, the justice ministry provided incentives to those who voluntarily left the country after completing vaccination, including exemption from fines.