Economy

Moon: Venture Businesses at Forefront of Global Digital Innovation

Written: 2021-11-17 12:55:08Updated: 2021-11-17 15:45:51

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says venture businesses are at the forefront of global digital innovation in the post-pandemic era, as he pledged government support behind efforts to be a trendsetter.

At an opening ceremony of the nation's largest exhibition for startups, called "COMEUP 2021," Moon on Wednesday said startup fever is on the rise across the country, with the number of new ventures surpassing 120-thousand for the first time.

The president added that global investments reached a record amount this year, and the number of unicorn companies worldwide, which are unlisted startups with valuations of more than one trillion won, tripled to 900 post-pandemic.

Hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, the exhibition aims to promote the outstanding ecosystem of the domestic venture industry to other countries.

Under this year's theme "Meet the Future-Transformation," the event will focus on the changing post-pandemic market environment and address ways to prepare for the future.
