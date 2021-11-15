6 of 10 Adults Say Difficult to Rise in Social Hierarchy Despite Effort

Photo : YONHAP News

Six out of ten adults consider it difficult to move up the socioeconomic ladder no matter how hard they try, while more than half said it would be unlikely even for their children's generation.According to data from Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 25-point-two percent of adults aged 19 or older surveyed said chances of their social and economic status rising were "high."This compares to 60-point-six percent who said their chances were "low." Fourteen-point-two percent said they didn't know.As for their children, 29-point-three percent said their chances for social mobility were high, while 53-point-eight percent said they were low.Those who considered themselves lower-class saw less chances, with 65 percent saying possibilities were low. Among those who consider themselves upper-class, 55-point-nine percent said possibilities were high.Meanwhile, 58-point-eight percent identified as middle-class, while only two-point-seven percent said they were upper-class.