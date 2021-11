Photo : YONHAP News

The central government has set up teams specializing in at-home COVID-19 treatment and a 24-hour hotline in 17 major cities and provinces to promptly transfer patients to medical facilities under emergency situations.According to health authorities on Wednesday, patients suffering from difficulty breathing, losing consciousness or those in cases where severity can't be determined will be transferred by public ambulance. Others will be transported by private ambulances.There are currently one-thousand-581 public ambulances on standby nationwide for emergency situations, of which 295 are internally equipped with special wrapping film for infectious diseases.While the specially equipped ambulances will first be dispatched for at-home patients, those nearest will be sent under emergency or if none of the special ambulances are available.