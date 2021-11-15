Survey: Many S. Koreans Say Social Relationships Waned during Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Many South Koreans believe that their social relationships, with the exception of those with family, have waned during the COVID-19 pandemic.According to Statistics Korea's annual social survey on Wednesday, 12-point-nine percent of respondents said they became closer to family during the pandemic, compared to 12-point-six percent who said they became more distant.Outside of family relations, 35 percent said their ties with neighbors or close friends weakened. Sixteen-point-six percent worked from home, while 92 percent took educational classes online.People's consumption also changed, with nearly 60 percent of spending involving food to be consumed at home, followed by masks, hand sanitizers and at-home leisure activities.Domestic tourism and overseas traveling drastically decreased compared to pre-pandemic levels, down 29-point-four and 29-point-three percentage points, respectively.