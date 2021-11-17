S. Korea’s COVID-19 Situation to be Evaluated Weekly on 5-Tier System

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and evaluate the country's risk level every week to decide whether to continue or suspend the gradual transition to a more normalized life.Health authorities said Wednesday that the assessment will be based on 17 indicators in the areas of medical capacity, infections and vaccination.Authorities will consider ICU bed occupancy, the healthcare system's response capacity, weekly critical cases, number of seniors among new infections and booster shot rates.Based on these indicators and expert advice, authorities will assess COVID-19 risks using a five-tier system of very low, low, medium, high or very high.Emergency evaluation will be conducted when more than 75 percent of ICU beds are full nationwide, weekly evaluation results hit the high category or when contingency quarantine measures are deemed necessary.In line with the risk assessment, the Central Disease Control Headquarters will also consider input from a pandemic transition committee in making a final determination of whether or not to continue with the next phase of transition or to trigger emergency measures.