Photo : KBS News

The government has advised the use of the Pfizer vaccine instead of Moderna in vaccinating people younger than 30 from now on.In a Wednesday briefing, the state vaccine task force said the country has not seen a big difference in the two vaccines in regards to reports of heart conditions, but explained the recommendation as a preemptive move to protect the safety of those in the age group.Those younger than 30 who have yet to be inoculated are advised to receive Pfizer for both shots. Those who already received Moderna for their first jab will get Pfizer for their second from here on out.However, Moderna booster shots are possible, in which case only half the primary dose or 50 milligrams will be administered.The task force also said the AstraZeneca vaccine will be gradually phased out by the year-end.