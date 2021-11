Photo : YONHAP News

The government will set up a system that enables people seeking urea water solution to check inventory levels in real time.The decision was made in a response meeting chaired by Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon on Wednesday to deal with the nationwide diesel fluid shortage.An app-based system will be swiftly created to provide real-time information on supply. Currently, inventory data is posted twice a day - at 2 and 8 p.m. - on the websites of multiple ministries and the oil price portal opinet.co.kr.As the shortage eases, on Tuesday, over 550-thousand liters of urea solution were supplied to a hundred or so key gas stations, of which 395-thousand liters were sold. It marks the first time supply has outpaced daily sales since the latest crunch began.