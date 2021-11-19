Over 509,000 People Taking CSAT amid Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

The annual College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) is under way at some 13-hundred test sites across the nation on Thursday, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.The state-administered college entrance exam began with a Korean language test at 8:40 a.m. It will be followed by sessions on maths, English, Korean history and science. The fifth and final foreign language exam will end at 5:45 p.m.More than 509-thousand-800 people applied for the test this year, a slight increase from last year when the figure posted the lowest since the CSAT was introduced in 1994.Applicants infected with the virus are taking the test at COVID-19 treatment centers and hospitals across the nation and those in self-quarantine at 112 separate venues.As of 12 a.m. Tuesday, the number of test-takers infected with the virus stood at 68, while the figure for those in self-quarantine marked 105.Everyone taking the test are required to wear face masks. They will be notified of their results on December 10.