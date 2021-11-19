Menu Content

Inter-Korea

UN Third Committee Adopts N. Korea Human Rights Resolution for 17th Straight Year

Written: 2021-11-18 08:23:16Updated: 2021-11-18 15:37:52

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution condemning human rights violations by North Korea and called for cooperation in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. 

The resolution marks the 17th of its kind since 2005. 

The Third Committee in charge of human rights issues held a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York and passed the resolution by consensus without a vote.

The resolution will be presented to the plenary session of the UN General Assembly next month. South Korea again did not co-sponsor the resolution, but joined in the consensus.

This year's resolution, led by European Union member states, is almost the same as in previous years, but added calls for North Korea to cooperate with the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access(COVAX) Facility and relevant bodies to ensure the timely delivery and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
