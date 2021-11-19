N. Korea Slams US Nuclear Readiness Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has slammed the United States for conducting a nuclear command training exercise, calling it a "nuclear war exercise" targeting the entire world.The U.S. Strategic Command kicked off its annual nuclear command, control and field training exercise, called Global Thunder 22, on November 1.The North's Foreign Ministry said on its website Wednesday that the exercise, which involves training activities against simulated adversaries to strengthen nuclear readiness, is clearly a war rehearsal targeting the world.The ministry strongly criticized the U.S. for continuing to bolster its nuclear arsenal and nuclear war capabilities without reflecting on its past use of atomic bombs against humanity.The North then urged Washington to immediately halt the ongoing exercise, calling it a reckless act that is pushing the world into a race of nuclear armament.