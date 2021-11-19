Ruling DP, Minor Open Dem. Party Launch Negotiations on Merger

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and minor Open Democratic Party have begun talks on a merger.According to the ruling party on Thursday, chief Song Young-gil and minor party leader Choe Kang-wook exchanged views on merging their parties and agreed to push ahead with the idea when they met the previous day.DP Rep. Woo Sang-ho was named the ruling party's chief negotiator, and once the minor party appoints its negotiator, the two sides are expected to begin working-level talks on the relevant timing and format.The Open Democratic Party, considered the DP's "satellite party," was formed by former DP lawmakers ahead of last year's general elections. It holds three proportional representation seats at the National Assembly.The latest move is believed to be the DP's attempt to solidify backing from its key supporters, amid a lack of increase in presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung's support ratings.