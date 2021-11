Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has appointed Kweon Seong-dong, a four-term lawmaker and chief of staff for presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl, as the party's new secretary general.The Supreme Council unanimously voted in favor of Kweon who will replace outgoing secretary, Han Ki-ho.Kweon was named Yoon’s chief of staff ten days ago.PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok said the appointment is part of efforts to enhance communication between the presidential candidate and the party.