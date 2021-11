Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Command(UNC) intends to restart tours this month to the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjeom in line with the country’s transition into living with COVID-19.The UN Command and unification ministry announced in a press release on Thursday that tours will resume from November 30. The operation scale, however, will be halved from pre-pandemic levels.The number of visitors will be limited to 20 per group, allowing one tour per day at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.Only people who are fully vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the visit will be allowed to go on the tour.Visitors can apply at the tour support center website (www.panmuntour.go.kr) from 10 a.m. on Monday.