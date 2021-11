Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in called for airtight operations of antivirus measures and medical systems and all-out government efforts to contain a recent upsurge in COVID-19 infections in the country.According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee in a briefing on Thursday, the president urged active cooperation to secure more hospital beds amid the rising number of viral infections and critical cases.Moon also encouraged the public to apply for booster shots, assuring that the government is seeking ways for smooth out relevant administration, including the adoption of shorter dosage intervals.He expressed gratitude to healthcare workers and vowed to do his best to increase manpower to build a sustainable medical system.