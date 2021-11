Photo : YONHAP News

Some two-point-two million people in the country work on online platforms, according to a government report released on Thursday.The report was issued by the labor ministry and Korea Employment Information Service and surveyed over 50-thousand people aged from 15 to 69.Of all workers, eight-point-five percent were platform workers, which are people who provide services to customers through online platforms or smartphone applications, such as delivery or translation apps.Of the platform workers, 46-point-five percent are women, while over 55 percent are in the 20 to 30 age bracket.