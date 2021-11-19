Lee Jae-myung in Essence Backtracks on Universal COVID-19 Payout Proposal

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has hinted that he would renounce his push for a fresh round of COVID-19 relief payouts.In his Facebook account on Thursday, Lee said he will not insist on emergency relief payments for all people.He said that the withdrawal is regrettable but that there is no time to argue over it.The ruling party has been following up on Lee’s proposal and seeking to secure budgets for a new round of universal relief funds, amounting to approximately 200-thousand won for each person. However, the main opposition People Power Party has vocally opposed the move, slamming it a populist scheme to win votes ahead of the presidential election.Lee noted the financial plight of the the public and said politics is too slow to address them, directing his criticism at the opposition bloc for opposing his relief proposal.However, he also admitted opposition from the government over the financial burden on the national budget should it go through with the extra payout and said he will not insist on any particular target or method of assistance for small businesses and the self-employed.