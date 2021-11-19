Menu Content

Domestic

S. Korea Wraps Up Annual College Entrance Exam

Written: 2021-11-18 19:05:44Updated: 2021-11-18 20:01:24

S. Korea Wraps Up Annual College Entrance Exam

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 450-thousand people were estimated to have taken the annual College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) held on Thursday.

The state-administered college entrance exam held at nearly 13-hundred test sites across the nation wrapped up at 5:45 p.m. with the fifth and final session on foreign languages. 

According to the Ministry of Education, out of 507-thousand-129 people who applied for this year’s exam, 452-thousand-222 showed up at the test sites. 

Some 54-thousand-907 people, or 10-point-two percent of all applicants, failed to turn up for the exams. The ratio of no-shows were down by two-point-four percentage points from last year. 

Meanwhile, 96 applicants infected with COVID-19 took the exam at COVID-19 treatment centers and hospitals across the nation while 128 others in self-isolation attended the test at separate venues.
