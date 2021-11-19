Moon Calls for Progress on Proposal for an East Asian Railroad Bloc

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed his hope to see advances in a proposed project to link railways among South Korea and its northern neighbors.In a video message for the opening ceremony of the third International Forum for Northern Economic Cooperation in Seoul on Thursday, Moon called for enhanced cooperation between South Korea and northern countries on the matter.He also envisioned a brighter and sustainable future through Arctic shipping routes, the East Asian railway bloc and anti-epidemic and health cooperation in Northeast Asia, adding South Korea, as a Eurasian member, will always join the Northern countries on path to peace and prosperity.The East Asian railway bloc is part of Moon's initiatives for the Korean Peninsula Peace Process that the South Korean leader proposed in his Liberation Day address in 2018.The project seeks to connect railroads of the two Koreas, China, Japan, Russia and Mongolia and is related to hopes of an inter-Korean railroad link, as a follow-up to an 2018 inter-Korean summit agreement.