PPP Welcomes DP Candidate's Effective Withdrawal of Universal Rellief Payout Push

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has welcomed ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung’s indication that he would back down from his proposal for another round of universal COVID-19 relief payments.PPP’s chief spokesperson Her Eu-na relayed the conservative party’s stance in a written briefing on Thursday after Lee said in a social media post earlier in the day that he will not insist on emergency relief payments for all people.She claimed that Lee’s stubbornness had triggered an exhaustive debate and created havoc among the public. The PPP spokesperson also said Lee should not only renounce it but also apologize for his initial proposal.The spokesman said the DP candidate had turned a blind eye to the possible impact of his proposal on the nation's fiscal burden and that he was acting irresponsibly toward future generations.The public cannot but doubt his qualifications as a presidential candidate, she said.