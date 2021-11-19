Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Producer Prices Rise for 12th Month in October

Written: 2021-11-19 08:25:46Updated: 2021-11-19 11:39:11

Producer Prices Rise for 12th Month in October

Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices rose for a 12th consecutive month in October due to the rising prices of oil and raw materials.

According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) Friday, the producer price index for all commodities and services stood at 112-point-21 in October, up point-eight percent from a month earlier.  

The index, a key barometer of future inflation, posted growth for the 12th straight month since November last year. It also replaced new highs for seven consecutive months since April.

Compared to a year earlier, the index jumped eight-point-nine percent, the largest on-year gain since October 2008 when it rose ten-point-eight percent. 

Prices of coal and petroleum products soared 12-point-six percent on-month in October, and electricity and gas prices rose two-point-three percent on-month. Prices of agricultural, fishery and forest products dropped four-point-seven percent on rising supplies. 

The central bank expected the increase in producer prices to slow down this month as oil and raw material prices are falling or its growth decelerating.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >