Photo : YONHAP News

The KT Wiz have defeated the Doosan Bears to win their first Korean Series title.The Wiz beat the Bears 8-4 in Game 4 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Thursday in the best-of-seven Korean Series of the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO).The club, which joined the KBO in 2015, claimed its first-ever championship after just seven years, crushing the Bears in four straight games while also finishing first in the regular season.KT infielder Park Kyung-su was voted the most valuable player in the Korean Series.Despite the loss, the Bears also made history as they became the only team to have reached the finals seven years in a row.