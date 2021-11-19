Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Nuke Envoys of US, Japan Affirm Close Cooperation with S. Korea on N. Korea Issues

Written: 2021-11-19 09:19:00Updated: 2021-11-19 10:30:06

The top nuclear envoys of the United States and Japan reportedly held phone talks on Thursday to discuss North Korea issues. 

According to Japan's state broadcaster NHK on Thursday, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim spoke on the phone with Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Japanese foreign ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau.

The two sides reportedly discussed the state of affairs in North Korea, the North's missiles and nuclear weapons and past abductions of Japanese citizens by North Korea. 

NHK said the two envoys affirmed close cooperation between the U.S. and Japan and among U.S., Japan and South Korea regarding North Korean issues.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >