Politics Nuke Envoys of US, Japan Affirm Close Cooperation with S. Korea on N. Korea Issues

The top nuclear envoys of the United States and Japan reportedly held phone talks on Thursday to discuss North Korea issues.



According to Japan's state broadcaster NHK on Thursday, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim spoke on the phone with Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Japanese foreign ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau.



The two sides reportedly discussed the state of affairs in North Korea, the North's missiles and nuclear weapons and past abductions of Japanese citizens by North Korea.



NHK said the two envoys affirmed close cooperation between the U.S. and Japan and among U.S., Japan and South Korea regarding North Korean issues.